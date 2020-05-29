Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Breaches 60,000 With 2682 New Cases As Lockdown 4.0 Nears End

As the Maharashtra government mulls extending lockdown in several cities in the state, Maharashtra saw 2682 new cases and 116 new deaths on Friday. The state also saw 8381 patients recover in the past 24 hours and 26997 recovered till date. The state's tally now stands at 62228 cases and 2098 deaths - Mumbai amounts to 36932 cases and 1173 deaths.

Earlier in the day, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the state govt will soon announce a financial package to steer the state out of the present economic crisis caused due to COVID-19 situation. He said that although the Centre recently announced an economic package, there were still differences of opinion on how much money will be given to the people. With lakhs of migrant workers leaving the state to return home amid job loss, Maharashtra government has urged the youths living in the backward areas of the state to take up jobs in the industrial sectors to fill the vacuum.

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 669, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. Moreover, ICMR's serosurvey to track the trend of Coronavirus spread has begun in 10 hotspots in the city. The city is also one of 13 worst-hit COVID cities identified by the Centre, which is mulling to focus COVID-19 lockdown in these places post-May 31.

With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 1715 cases and 70 deaths. The city - which is still under strict restrictions, has allowed online delivery of liquor and has allowed domestic flight operations and local train services only for Railway employees. The BMC is now gearing up for rise in COVID-19 cases as monsoon season will soon begin.

After extending lockdown till May 30, the state has divided its COVID-19 zones as “red zones” and “non-red zones", instead of red, orange, and green zones - based on death count and doubling rate. As per the new definition, Maharashtra's red zones are Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgoan, Akola and Amravati, while the rest of the state are non-red zones. While stringent restrictions prevalent in the previous red zones, the rest of the state has been allowed to open up as per MHA's Lockdown 4.0 guidelines.