Mamata Banerjee Seeks Special Funds From Centre For All States Fighting Against COVID-19

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the central government to provide special funds to all the states in the wake of the growing number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

"The Central government should give the special amount of funds to all the states in the country to fight coronavirus," she said. She also urged the government to ensure that private firm employees do not face a salary issue.

West Bengal reported its first coronavirus death on Monday after a 57-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at a private hospital in Kolkata. The deceased had no history of foreign travel. He was admitted due to fever and dry cough. His family members who came in contact with him have also been kept under quarantine in the same hospital.

As the country grapples with Coronavirus, 467 confirmed cases with 9 deaths have been reported in India, while 34 have been cured and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights were barred to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

On March 22, Janta Curfew was observed where people did not come on the road from 7 am to 9 pm. Currently, a total lockdown has been announced in 19 states and union territories. On the other hand, 6 states and union territories have placed only some areas under lockdown. On Monday, it was declared that domestic flights would also not be operational from midnight of March 24 until March 31.

