The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BREAKING: CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Curfew In Maharashtra; Essential Services Exempted

Politics

In a massive decision on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a curfew across the state of Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Uddhav

In a massive decision, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a curfew across the state of Maharashtra from Monday midnight amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Essential services such as grocery, milk, medical shops, etc. will remain open. All places of worship will be closed. Moreover, all forms of public transport will not be operational.

He also mentioned that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need to stop domestic flights. In one private vehicle, only the driver along with two passengers will be permitted if they are going out for unavoidable reasons. Furthermore, all the district borders within the state will be sealed. Out of 415 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, 89 people in Maharashtra have tested positive. A total lockdown has been announced in 19 states and union territories. On the other hand, 6 states and union territories have placed only some areas under lockdown.

Read: MASSIVE: All Domestic Commercial Airlines To Cease Operation From Midnight On 24 March

Read: BREAKING: Maharashtra's Coronavirus Cases Jump To 89; Government Confirms 3rd Death

Maharashtra government imposes strict measures

On Sunday, the Maharashtra CM declared that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be imposed in all the urban areas of the state from March 23 in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. He also requested people not to step out of their house post the culmination of the Janta Curfew. Additionally, he stated all trains and buses will be stopped after the imposition of Section 144. At the same time, he clarified that banks, essential services, and stock exchanges will remain open. Stressing that only 5% of employees will work in government offices, he requested people to work from home as far as possible. Declared as an epidemic in Maharashtra, gyms, swimming schools, theatres and all education institutions are shut in the state until March 31.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: All Domestic Airlines Shut,19 States & UTs Under Lockdown

Read: WATCH: Air Asia Pilot Jumps Out Of Cockpit After Passenger Sneezes In Pune-Delhi Flight

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT