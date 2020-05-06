MEA Commences Preparations To Rescue Indians Stranded Abroad Under 'Vande Bharat' Mission

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that India has commenced preparations to evacuate its citizens stranded in different parts of the world amid COVID-19 outbreak. Indian nationals living abroad will be brought back under the ‘Vane Bharat’ mission initiated by the Union Government. The mission is scheduled to commence on May 7, EAM said, requesting the citizens to get in touch with their embassies to register for the rescue mission.

Commenced preparations for Vande Bharat Mission. Planning underway for stranded Indian nationals to return home starting 7th May. Urge them to keep in regular touch with their Embassies. pic.twitter.com/uFtNijO3DO — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2020

In a major relief for Indians stranded abroad, the Centre on Monday announced that their travel will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. A day after the announcement that the Modi government will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the movement of the returnees.

SOP for returning back to India

According to the SOP, those wishing to return to India must register themselves with the Indian Missions in the country where they are stranded, along with necessary details as prescribed by the Ministry of External Affairs. They will have to travel to India by non-scheduled commercial flights that'll be arranged by the Civil Aviation Ministry (MoCA) and naval ships to be arranged by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA). Only those crew/staff, who have tested negative for COVID-19, will be allowed to operate the flight/ship.

The MHA said priority will be given to compelling cases in distress including migrant workers/labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with the expiry of visa, persons with medical emergencies/ pregnant women/ elderly, those required to return to India due to death of family member and students. The cost of travel, as specified by the MoCA and DMA will be borne by such travellers.

