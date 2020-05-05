COVID-19: Govt Grants Consular Services To Foreign Nationals Stranded In India

In wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and the travel restrictions imposed, the Government of India on Tuesday decided to provide consular services to foreign nationals for a period of 30 days from the date of the lifting of the prohibition on international travel. The DGCA had earlier announced all flights domestic or international shall cease to ply until the lockdown is lifted. The Home Ministry on Saturday had extended the lockdown till May 17.

Visas of foreign nationals extended

In the memorandum issued on Tuesday, the Government stated that regular visas or e-visas of foreign nationals which have expired or would be expiring during the period from 01.02.2020 till the date on which prohibition on air travel is lifted would be extended on 'GRATIS' basis on submission of an online application by foreigners stranded. The extension of visa would be granted up to 30 days from the date of lifting the prohibition without levy of overstay penalty. Exit of foreign nationals, if requested by them, will also be granted on the same lines.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also suspended all existing visas granted to foreigners except those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project categories. The suspension shall be in place until the prohibition on international air travel is lifted.

The ministry has also announced that Right of Multiple entry long term Visa facility for visiting India for any purpose, granted to Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) Cardholders, to remain in abeyance till prohibition on international air travel of passengers from/to India is lifted. The government has stated that if any foreign national holding an OCI card intends to travel to India for compelling reasons during this period can contact the nearest Indian mission. "In case of persons holding OCI card who are already in India, the OCI card shall remain valid for their stay in India for any length of time," the order by MHA read.

