EAM Jaishankar Speaks To African Nations Counterparts; Assures Them India's Covid Goodwill

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with his counterparts from a number of African countries amid the global COVID-19 pandemic

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with his counterparts from African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis. He discussed the health cooperation and development partnership with the counterparts from countries including Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda and Mali. 

Taking to Twitter, the EAM stated that he discussed health security and solar energy with Mali’s Foreign Minister Tiébilé Dramé. He added that the medical supplies will be reaching Mail soon. 

MEA confirms impending shipment

Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar stated that he spoke to Uganda Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa and followed up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with him. He added that the ministry has confirmed the impending shipments of all the medical and health supplies to fight against the Coronavirus. 

Meanwhile, he also spoke to Comoros' Foreign Minister Mohamed El Amine Souef.

Jaishankar wishes good health to Alpha Barry

Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry recently recovered from the novel Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar wished him good health at the time of crisis. 

