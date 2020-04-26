EAM Jaishankar Speaks To African Nations Counterparts; Assures Them India's Covid Goodwill

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with his counterparts from African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis. He discussed the health cooperation and development partnership with the counterparts from countries including Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda and Mali.

Taking to Twitter, the EAM stated that he discussed health security and solar energy with Mali’s Foreign Minister Tiébilé Dramé. He added that the medical supplies will be reaching Mail soon.

An Africa-focus working day.



Useful conversations with Foreign Ministers of Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda and Mali.

Historical solidarity on display in the midst of contemporary challenges. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 25, 2020

Health security and solar energy discussed with FM @T_Drame of #Mali. Our medical supplies will be reaching there shortly.

Underlines India’s growing cooperation with the Sahel. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 25, 2020

MEA confirms impending shipment

Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar stated that he spoke to Uganda Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa and followed up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with him. He added that the ministry has confirmed the impending shipments of all the medical and health supplies to fight against the Coronavirus.

Followed up on PM @narendramodi’s talk with President Museveni by talking with FM Sam Kutesa of #Uganda. Confirmed the impending shipment of medicine supplies and health equipment to combat #coronavirus. India and Uganda will address this global challenge cooperatively. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 25, 2020

Meanwhile, he also spoke to Comoros' Foreign Minister Mohamed El Amine Souef.

A SAGAR friendship reaffirmed. Wonderful talking to FM Mohamed El Amine Souef of #Comoros. Our health cooperation and development partnership will surely grow further. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 25, 2020

Jaishankar wishes good health to Alpha Barry

Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry recently recovered from the novel Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar wished him good health at the time of crisis.

So glad to learn that Minister Alpha Barry of #BurkinaFaso has recovered from #Coronavirus. Wished him and his other colleagues good health when I spoke to him today. Indian medical supplies will be reaching Burkina Faso very soon. Friends stand by each other in times of crises. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 25, 2020

