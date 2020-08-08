Kozhikode Plane Crash: MoS Muraleedharan Reaches Kozhikode Airport To Review Situation

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday reached the Kozhikode International Airport to take stock of the situation at the site where Air India Express flight (IX-1344) from Dubai carrying at least 191 passengers skidded off the runway and crash-landed on Friday, August 7. At least 17 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. The passengers injured have been admitted to hospitals for treatment in Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Kerala: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan reaches #Kozhikode where Air India flight (IX-1344) crash-landed yesterday.



DGCA issued show-cause notice to Calicut airport in 2019

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the Kozhikode International over poor maintenance last year in July, over safety concerns. The notice was served after an Air India Express flight coming from Dammam had a tail strike while landing at the airport on July 2, 2019.

The airport was issued a show-cause notice following an audit from July 2 to July 5 over unsafe airport maintenance and was given 15 days to respond to the notice. The notice pointed out the excessive deposit of rubber and stagnating water on the runway. However, reportedly, the DGCA gave a go-ahead to the operation after lapses were repaired.

Kozhikode Air India plane crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skid off the runway, and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

Following the plane crash accident, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

