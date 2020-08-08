Kozhikode Crash: Air India Issues Statement, Says ‘all Passengers Sent To Hospitals’

Air India Express has confirmed that its flight IX-1134 from Dubai was involved in an accident at Kozhikode, Kerala. In a horrible tragedy, the Boeing 737 aircraft overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport at 7:40 pm. In a press release, the airlines informed that there were 184 passengers and 6 crew members onboard and currently the search and rescue operations are being carried out.

Air India Express informed that evacuation operation started immediately and the survivors have been sent to various hospitals. Further, the airlines said that the Emergency Command Centre was immediately activated following the crash. The Emergency Response Team members and GO Teams have also been sent to the site and they will be rendering necessary help to assist the emergency services and local authorities.

The airlines said, “There were 184 passengers and 06 crew onboard flight IX-1134, but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight. Unfortunately, the pilots have passed away and we are in touch with their families in their grief”.

Air India Express has also established an information centre and a toll-free number for the family or friends of those who may have been on the flight. The toll-free number is 1800 2222 71. The airlines will further release more information as soon as it is available. One can check the official website airindiaexpress.in for more details.

Following the crash landing, Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the police and fire department to take urgent action. He also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the flight arriving from Dubai fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 and broke into two pieces.

The visibility was 2000 metres at the time of landing. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force are being rushed to the Karipur airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Vijayan on the plane crash. Expressing his pain over the plane crash, the PM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Moreover, he promised that the Central government would provide all possible assistance. The Kerala CM assured that all mechanisms of the state government shall be used to deal with the emergency.

