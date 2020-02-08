Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Milan Industrial Estate, No Casualties Reported

A level 2 fire broke out late Friday night in a leather workshop at Milan Industrial Estate in Mumbai. No casualties were reported so far. However, heavy blankets of smoke and flames could also be seen rising over the building located in Abhyudaya Nagar of Kala Chowky locality.

Five fire engines, four water tankers and one ambulance were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. It took an hour for the fire tenders to douse the fire completely.

The ground plus five-storey building consists of various workshops of plastic, lamination and printing, with each floor comprising of 26 rooms.

What caused the massive blaze?

The fire erupted in a closed godown of Bombay leather owned by Kunal Bajaj who has four rooms on the fifth floor. The fire was restricted to three of the four rooms which contained leather material in it, causing a huge fire to erupt in the building.

Senior fire officials said the fire occurred around 11.15 pm and categorised it as 'level 2 fire'.

"We received the fire call at 11.15 pm after which five fire engines and four water tenders with other units were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused if after an hour and later cooling operation was underway,” said an official.

No injuries have been reported in the incident of fire, at Milan Industrial Estate in Mumbai which is surrounded by slum areas and Mhada Colony.

In another incident that took place on Thursday evening, a major fire broke out at a dyeing company in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire officials said that no casualties or injuries were reported. The incident took place at Rungta dyeing company which is a ground plus three-storied building at Hanuman Tekdi in Bhiwandi.

(Inputs and image from ANI)