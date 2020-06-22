NDMA Warns Of 'severe Flood Situation' In Bihar And Assam

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has cautioned the states of Bihar and Assam against a possible 'severe flood' situation. The Central Water Commission (CWC) issued a list of several rivers across the state whose water level is rising.

In Bihar, river Gandak in Gopalganj district and river Bagmati at Runnisaidpur continue to flow leading to the 'severe situation.' In Assam, Disang river in Sibsagar and river Brahmaputra in Jorhat district fall under the high-risk region.

Bihar, which is one of the most flood-prone states in India suffered from a devasting flood in 2019 as well. The tragedy in 2019 had affected 13 states and caused around 130 deaths during the floods. Estimations suggest around 88.46 lakh people were affected.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav has criticised the Nitish Kumar-led administration for not taking timely action to prevent the likely floods. He stated that the Bihar government is trying to put the onus on the Centre.

(With inputs from ANI)

