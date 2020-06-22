Bihar CM Nitish Writes To PM Modi; Demands Censorship Of Internet Streaming Services

Expressing his concern over the rise in cases of sexual abuse, crime against children, and violence in society, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding censorship of Internet streaming services. Nitish Kumar is of the opinion that subscribers on Internet streaming services have easy access to vulgar content & violence which puts a negative impact on the mindset of the people, especially children.

Nitish Kumar, in his letter addressed to the Prime Minister, has also written that "The streaming services are cheaper than cable services. There is no legal binding on the content aired and uncensored contents are getting aired. The streaming services should be brought under the purview of the Cinematograph Act 1952, with rules and regulations of punishment, if an act of offence is committed in terms of airing banned content which has a negative impact on the society ".

During the pandemic, after the nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Modi, Internet streaming and OTT services like Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime gained a big fillip, recording record viewership and subscriptions. On December 11, 2019, Nitish Kumar had also written a letter to the PM, requesting him to put a ban on pornographic websites citing reports of crimes of rape and murder from across India.

