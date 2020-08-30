Madhya Pradesh Floods: CM Chouhan Conducts Aerial Survey, Says 'water Level Has Reduced'

After conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that it is a matter of respite that the water level has now reduced by one to one and a half feet. Earlier in the day, Chouhan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state. He also said that so far no loss of life has been reported from anywhere across the state as heavy rains continue to hit various cities. Chouhan on Saturday also conducted an aerial survey of villages hit by floods in the state.

Speaking to ANI, he said that several villages still remain submerged in water, however, people are being taken to relief camps.

"Today I conducted an aerial survey of five districts -- Dewas, Handia, Hoshangabad, Sehore, Raisen. The water of the Narmada River is looking like a sea. Several villages still remain submerged in water. The matter of relief is that the water level has reduced by one and a half feet now. People are being taken to relief camps," Chouhan said.

'More than 7,000 people have been rescued'

The Chief Minister said that three people who were trapped in a village in Balaghat district have also been airlifted. The Floods have caused havoc in more than 394 villages in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh. "So far, more than 7,000 people have been rescued and taken to safer places. Five people stranded in Chhindwara have been airlifted by helicopter," Chouhan added.

According to Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Agar, Neemuch,Shajapur, Rajgarh, Sheopurkalan will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places while rest of the districts will receive moderate rainfall on Sunday.

Adding further the Chouhan said that two Air Force helicopters were coming to Hoshangabad, Sehore and Raisen but due to bad weather, they had to return. "One has gone to Jhansi and the other to Nagpur. We have asked for additional helicopters from the Air Force. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are fully engaged," said CM Chouhan.

Furthermore, CM Chouhan had earlier chaired a high-level meeting on the rain and flood situation in the state, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). He directed the officials concerned to pay full attention to the Narmada river and its tributaries as heavy rains are likely to continue in parts of the state for the next 48 hours. He also instructed officials to stay in touch with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in case of emergency situations.

