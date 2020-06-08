Two Killed As Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Odisha's Dhenkanal District

In an unfortunate incident, two people lost their lives on Monday after a trainer aircraft crashed at Birasal Strip under Kankadahad police station limits in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. According to ANI, the deceased have been identified as Captain Sanjib Kumar Jha from Bihar and Anis Fatima, a trainee pilot from Tamil Nadu, and their mortal remains have been sent for postmortem.

According to sources, the pilots were on routine flight training when the crash occurred. Visuals show the mangled remains of the yellow trainer craft.

More details awaited...

