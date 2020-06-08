Operation Samudra Setu: INS Shardul Commences Evacuation Of Indian Nationals From Iran

As a part of the evacuation process amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Indian Navy on Monday deployed Indian Navy Ship (INS) Shardul to start the evacuation of Indians from Iran and bring them back to Gujarat. According to the Indian Navy's statement, the INS Shardul will evacuate Indian citizens from the port of Bandar Abbas, Islamic Republic of Iran, to Porbandar, Gujarat.

It further stated that the Indian Mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran is preparing a list of Indian citizens to be evacuated and will facilitate their embarkation after the requisite medical screening. Taking to Twitter, the Defence PRO, Vishakhapatnam informed that the INS Shardul has entered the port of Bandar Abbas.

Meanwhile, as per the Indian Navy, the ship has been specially provisioned for the evacuation operation, including embarkation of additional medical staff, doctors, hygienists, nutritionists, medical stores, rations, personal protective equipment, face-masks, and other lifesaving gear. Along with it, proper social distancing guidelines are also being followed. The INS Shardul is also carrying authorized medical outfits, medical equipment specific to dealing with COVID-19 including innovative products developed by the Indian Navy.

'Operation Samudra Setu'

Earlier last month, the Indian Navy in an official statement had said that three Naval warships have sailed out to bring back Indian citizens from Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are stranded due to Coronavirus pandemic. These warships include INS Jalashwa, INS Magar, and INS Shardul and these will return to Kochi. The INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.

The Centre is also operating flights to repatriate stranded Indians across the globe.

