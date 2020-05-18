Cyclone Amphan: Residents Of Slums Will Be Evacuated By May 19, Informs Jagatsinghpur DM

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm 'Amphan' in the South Bay of Bengal will turn "extremely severe" in the next 24 hours, in view of this all people residing in the slum areas will be evacuated by May 19, Jagatsinghpur District Magistrate, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said. He also informed that the administration is well prepared in view of cyclone 'Amphan'.

Mohapatra also briefed about the administration's preparedness about tackling the cyclone and said that the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has reached the spot and all preparations have been done regarding water supply, electricity restoration, road restoration.

"The district administration is well prepared in view of cyclone 'AMPHAN'. NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has also reached. We expect that by May 19, we'll evacuate all the people who're in slum areas. All preparations have been done regarding water supply, electricity restoration, road restoration," said Mohapatra.

IMD warns of Extremely Severe storm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan' over central parts of South Bay of Bengal is going to intensify into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in next 6 hours.

"Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'AMPHAN'over central parts of South Bay of Bengal near latitude 12.5°N and longitude 86.4°E, about 870 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) in the next six hours," the IMD said in a tweet on Monday.

"To cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya island in afternoon/evening of May 20 as VSCS," it further said.

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ over central parts of South Bay of Bengal near 12.5°N latitude and 86.4°E longitude, about 870 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in next 6 hours: India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/3xNuUtc9fN — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

CM directs officials to prepare plan

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's office on Sunday informed that the CM has directed the officials to prepare a plan to relocate the people who are living in the vulnerable areas in the state. Along with it, he has also directed them to ensure early restoration of drinking water, electricity, power supply to hospitals, and so on.

Further, the CMO revealed that around 567 shelters, as well as 7,000 pucca buildings, have been identified to relocate around 11 lakh people. Fishermen have also been advised to not venture out into the sea.

