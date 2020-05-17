Cyclone Amphan: Odisha Earmarks 500 Cyclone Shelters For Evacuation; CM Says 'we're Ready'

Odisha is gearing up for the arrival of Cyclone 'Amphan' after the Met department warned of the intensifying of the depression in the Bay of Bengal into a cyclonic storm. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's office informed that the CM has directed the officials to prepare a plan to relocate the people who are living in the vulnerable areas in the state. Along with it, he has also directed them to ensure early restoration of drinking water, electricity, power supply to hospitals, and so on.

Further, the CMO revealed that around 567 shelters, as well as 7,000 pucca buildings, have been identified to relocate around 11 lakh people. Fishermen have also been advised to not venture out into the sea.

Reviewing #CyloneAmphan preparedness, CM @Naveen_Odisha said that #Odisha Govt is fully prepared to face the cyclone formed over Bay of Bengal. CM said that Odisha has handled many such severe cyclones in the past and this time too, the focus will be on saving precious lives. pic.twitter.com/L6y1QBLx24 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 17, 2020

CM directed officials to prepare plan to relocate people living in vulnerable areas to safer places along with early restoration of affected road communication, drinking water & electricity infrastructure & uninterrupted power supply to hospitals. pic.twitter.com/rdDeLK8gZo — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 17, 2020

Officials informed that 567 cyclone shelters & 7000 pucca buildings have been identified to accommodate about 11 lakh people while 3 NDRF, 12 ODRAF, 355 Fire Service Units have been deployed to deal with cyclonic situation. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. pic.twitter.com/HMuUifjMZx — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 17, 2020

IMD Warning

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression in the Bay of Bengal is now 1,040 km south of Odisha’s Paradip coast. A warning read, “It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal and adjoining Odisha coasts during 18th to 20th May 2020."

The warning further read, "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the South Bay of Bengal from May 16-17, to the central Bay of Bengal from May 17-18 and the north Bay of Bengal during May 19-20. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast from May 18 onwards."

