'Delhi To Implement MHA's Order,' Says Kejriwal; Non-essential Shops To Reopen In The City

While addressing a press conference on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the capital city had decided to implement the Ministry of Home Affair's order of re-opening of certain non-essential shops. "The MHA had announced its decision to open certain types of shops, we are implementing this order in Delhi as well," he said.

"I would like to elaborate on this order of the MHA. Essential services like medical stores, grocery stores, fruits/vegetable shops, dairy will remain open as it is. Besides this, standalone shops in residential areas, neighborhood shops will also open now. No shopping complex/market will open," he said. "No shops will be open in containment areas. There will be no more relaxations now apart from this till May 3," he added.

This week was slightly better for Delhi than the previous week #COVID19 https://t.co/aznFwU2qtn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 26, 2020

MHA announces reopening of shops

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50 per cent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory. The Home Ministry has clarified that the relaxation in the given order is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones. It has also prohibited the reopening of shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls.

#COVID19 update

All registered shops regd under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions.



Prohibited: Shops in single & multi brand malls pic.twitter.com/NNz9abgWdA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 24, 2020

