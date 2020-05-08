16 Mowed Down By Goods Train Near Aurangabad; PM Modi Dials Piyush Goyal; Assures Support

Reacting to the shocking incident of the train mishap in Aurangabad early on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his anguish over the loss of lives as 16 persons, believed to be migrant workers who were sleeping on the tracks over the course of their long foot journey home in MP, were mowed down by a goods train. PM Modi said he had spoken to the Railway Minister and assured all possible support.

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

The Railway Ministry while ordering an inquiry into the matter has informed via Twitter that the people injured in the train mishap have been admitted to hospital.

During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section

Injureds have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

Inquiry has been ordered — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 8, 2020

The Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, also tweeted:

आज 5:22 AM पर नांदेड़ डिवीजन के बदनापुर व करमाड स्टेशन के बीच सोये हुए श्रमिकों के मालगाड़ी के नीचे आने का दुखद समाचार मिला।



राहत कार्य जारी है, व इन्क्वायरी के आदेश दिये गए हैं। दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति हेतु ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। https://t.co/NnOmPNfATU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 8, 2020

After the mishap of over a dozen migrant workers being mowed down by goods train surfaced, Public Relations Officer (PRO), South Central Railway said that five have survived from the incident and have been admitted to the hospital.

"Our loco pilot suddenly informed us about the incident. Five survived from the incident, they are admitted to the hospital. The incident has happened around 5:20 AM. Immediately we informed the same to local police. This happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RFP and local police immediately reached the spot," the PRO said.

An accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RPF and local police are reaching spot to asses the situation. More details awaited: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

The Aurangabad Train Mishap

In the early morning hours on Friday, 16 migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in the Aurangabad district. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, an official at the Karmad police station told news agency PTI.

They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, the police official said. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, he added.