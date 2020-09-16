PM Modi, VP Naidu Express Condolences With Kin Of Those Dead In Kota Capsizing Incident

Condoling the death of people on board the boat in Kota which had capsized on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident. Vice President Venkiah Naidu, too, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. While 50 people were said to be onboard the boat, 7 are believed to have lost their lives.

Anguished by the capsizing of a boat in Kota, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 16, 2020

Saddened by the loss of lives in a boat capsize in Chambal river in Kota district, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 16, 2020

Taking cognizance of the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot assured quick relief and stated that he has instructed local administration to find the missing people. Taking to Twitter, he informed that the affected families would receive help from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

READ | Boat Capsizes At Village River Crossing Near Rajasthan's Kota; Many Were Onboard

Boat capsizes near Kota

A boat that was said to be carrying about 50 people has capsized between Gotha-Chanda near Kota in Rajasthan. Around 7 people have died while 25 have been rescued. Around 15-20 people are still missing. The boat while carrying the passengers going to Kamleshwar Dham near Gotha Kala overturned in the river of Gothara village.

Visuals from the incident show some people still aboard a flat platform that may be a part of the vessel. There are others flailing around them. Rajasthan's Urban Development and Housing minister Shanti Dhariwal has confirmed government action to provide relief on the mishap, has spoken to the district collector and SP and alerted to the possibility of multiple casualties.

READ | Kota Boat Capsizing Incident: CM Ashok Gehlot Expresses Grief; Announces Assistance