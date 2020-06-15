Pradhan Assures 'adequate' Compensation For The Victims Of Tinsukia Gas Tragedy

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday, June 14 assured 'adequate' compensation to the people affected in Oil India’s Baghjan gas well tragedy. Pradhan affirmed that damages to all kinds of properties will be compensated after consultation with the state government. The Union Minister had reached Assam on Saturday to take a stock of the situation after the massive fire blowout that killed two persons.

“We will compensate all the affected people. Tea gardens, betel nut trees, fishes, houses and any other properties that have been damaged will be compensated in consultation with the Assam government,” Pradhan announced to people in a relief camp.

After visiting the well site, the Union Minister further said that the Centre and the state are trying for a permanent solution. He also promised the people to punish the culprit. “Oil India is an Assamese company. It has been working here for many decades. We will punish the culprit for this disaster even if he is a powerful man,” Pradhan asserted.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who was also present with the Union Minister at the campsite announced that a model and a veterinary hospital, a higher secondary school and a skill development centre will be set up in Baghjan.

“Today I announce that the Baghajan embankment will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 27 crore,” he said.

The Baghjan Oil Field Fire

The blowout at Baghjan well in Tinsukia occurred on May 27 when two simultaneous operations servicing of the top portion of the well and testing new sand in the well were going on. A massive fire on June 9 engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well which has been emitting gas uncontrollably for the last two weeks in Assam's Tinsukia district.

As per reports, the blaze at the Oil India Ltd's well was so massive that it could be seen from a distance of more than 30 kilometres with thick black smoke going up several metres high, endangering the local biodiversities.

Reportedly, two firefighters have lost their lives while containing the massive fire. At least one dolphin and a variety of fish died as the residue of gas condensing after coming in contact with water spread to a distance of 5 km in the nearby areas. While the army was deployed in the area and a team has also arrived from Singapore to tackle the situation, at least 4,000 people have been evacuated and placed in relief camps. On June 10, PM Modi spoke to the Assam CM and assured him all possible support from the Centre.

(With agency inputs)