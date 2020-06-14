Assam Oil Well Fire: CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Pradhan Visit Relief Camps

In the view of the Baghjan Oil Field Fire, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited the relief camps to review the situation. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister stated that they met the families who are affected by the fire and reiterated the commitment to their safety and well-being. Further, the ministers have also assured all possible assistance.

Met families affected by the Baghjan gas well fire at the relief camps set up by @OilIndiaLimited. I along with Hon. CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal reiterated our commitment to their safety and well-being and also assured them of all possible assistance in restoring their livelihoods. pic.twitter.com/NUoDkWuxQm — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 14, 2020

ৰাইজ আৰু সমাজ হ'ল আমাৰ বাবে পিতৃ-মাতৃস্বৰূপ। ৰাইজৰ এই দুৰ্যোগৰ সময়ত তেওঁলোকৰ সকলো খং, ক্ষোভ, নিৰ্দেশ আৰু আশীৰ্বাদ শিৰত লৈ বাঘজানত ৰাইজৰ সন্মুখত আঁঠু লওঁ।



The people & society are our guiding parents. I kneel before their anger, grievance, command and blessings at #Baghjan. pic.twitter.com/VihlD8wplH — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 14, 2020

Read: Assam to conduct 50,000 COVID-19 tests in Guwahati; may reimpose lockdown if cases surge

Meanwhile, Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Baghjan oil well blowout in Assam that has caused extensive commercial and ecological damage. He blamed the "lapses and gross negligence" of Oil India Limited for the tragedy.

Read: ​Tinsukia Gas Tragedy: Petroleum Min Dharmendra Pradhan meets Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

The Baghjan Oil Field Fire

The blowout at Baghjan well in Tinsukia occurred on May 27 when two simultaneous operations servicing of the top portion of the well and testing new sand in the well were going on. A massive fire on June 9 engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well which has been emitting gas uncontrollably for the last two weeks in Assam's Tinsukia district.

As per reports, the blaze at the Oil India Ltd's well was so massive that it could be seen from a distance of more than 30 kilometres with thick black smoke going up several metres high, endangering the local biodiversities.

Reportedly, two firefighters have lost their lives while containing the massive fire. At least one dolphin and a variety of fish died as the residue of gas condensing after coming in contact with water spread to a distance of 5 km in the nearby areas. While the army was deployed in the area and a team has also arrived from Singapore to tackle the situation, at least 4,000 people have been evacuated and placed in relief camps. On June 10, PM Modi spoke to the Assam CM and assured him all possible support from the Centre.

Read: Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi calls for CBI probe in Baghjan oil well blowout

Read: Tinsukia Gas Tragedy: Assam CM assures all possible help being extended to contain fire