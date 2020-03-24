Punjab Seeks Rs 150 Cr From Centre For Construction Of Isolation Wards To Fight Covid-19

As the number of Coronavirus cases surging in the country, Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu said on Monday that the state has appealed to the Centre to release a sum of Rs 150 crore for construction of isolation wards and other buildings necessary to treat the virus affected patients in the state.

"As we have so many NRIs in Punjab and 90,000 people have come here in the last three-four months, we have asked for Rs 150 crore from the Centre to help us build infrastructure as well as for isolation wards and other things if there are more cases," Sidhu said while adding that five MPs met Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding the matter.

In a bid to arrest the spread of the virus, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered a state-wide curfew, making it the first state to resort to such an extreme and exceptional measure to fight COVID-19. The state has also initiated legal action against violators of home quarantine. The Punjab CM has said that all measures are being taken for the larger good of everyone.

"While I am happy that everyone is cooperating, I will not let a few threaten the safety measures being taken against COVID-19," he said in a tweet.

As the country grapples with Coronavirus, 467 confirmed cases with 9 deaths have been reported in India, while 34 have been cured and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights were barred to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

On March 22, Janta Curfew was observed where people did not come on the road from 7 am to 9 pm. Currently, a total lockdown has been announced in 19 states and union territories. On the other hand, 6 states and union territories have placed only some areas under lockdown. On Monday, it was declared that domestic flights would also not be operational from midnight of March 24 until March 31.

