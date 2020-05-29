Railways Appeal To Pregnant Women, Old-aged People To Avoid Travelling By Shramik Trains

A day after the Supreme Court ordered that train or bus fare will not be charged from migrant workers and the Railway fare will be shared by states, Railway minister Piyush Goyal has appealed to the passengers. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Goyal has urged pregnant women and people above the age of 65 to travel only when absolutely necessary. He has said that people who have diseases like high blood pressure, etc are risking their lives by travelling amid the outbreak of Covid-19. On behalf of Railway Ministry it has urged that those suffering from diabetes, heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure and those having low immunity should avoid travelling. Even as hundreds of migrants have died since Shramik trains were operated, Goyal assured that passenger security and safety is foremost.

Here is the full appeal:

Relief to migrants

On Thursday, May 28, three-judge SC bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MR Shah passed interim directions to ameliorate the problems faced by migrant workers stranded in different states across the country. This development came after a marathon hearing in which the apex court heard Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the counsels of some states, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Indira Jaising. The bench sought specific details to be brought on record by the state governments such as the number of migrant workers awaiting transportation to their native places, plan for transportation, a mechanism for registration, etc. The next hearing of this suo moto petition shall take place on June 5.

Here are the interim directions:

No fare either by train or bus will be charged from migrant workers. The Railway fare will be shared by states.

All migrants who are stranded shall be provided food by the concerned state at places publicized and notified for the period that they are waiting for their turn.

The originating state should provide food and water at the station and thereafter, food and water shall be provided by Railways during the train journey. Subsequently, the destination state shall give transport, food, and water from stations to their villages. This is applicable even for bus journeys.

States shall speed up registration of migrant workers and build help desks near places where they are stranded. They should ensure that after registration, the migrant workers are made to board the train or bus at an early date. Complete information needs to be publicized so that migrants are aware of this

Whenever a migrant is found walking on the road they will be taken to the camps at the earliest and provide facilities.

As and when the state governments put in a request for trains, Railways has to provide them.

