Railways Appeal To Pregnant Women, Old-aged People To Avoid Travelling By Shramik Trains

Quick links:
A day after the Supreme Court ordered that train or bus fare will not be charged from migrant workers and the Railway fare will be shared by states, Railway minister Piyush Goyal has appealed to the passengers. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Goyal has urged pregnant women and people above the age of 65 to travel only when absolutely necessary. He has said that people who have diseases like high blood pressure, etc are risking their lives by travelling amid the outbreak of Covid-19. On behalf of Railway Ministry it has urged that those suffering from diabetes, heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure and those having low immunity should avoid travelling. Even as hundreds of migrants have died since Shramik trains were operated, Goyal assured that passenger security and safety is foremost.
READ | Delhi municipal bodies to provide PPE kits to staff working at cremation sites
मेरी सभी नागरिकों से अपील है कि गंभीर रोग से ग्रस्त, गर्भवती महिलाएं, व 65 से अधिक व 10 वर्ष से कम आयु के व्यक्ति श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों में बहुत आवश्यक होने पर ही यात्रा करें।— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 29, 2020
रेल परिवार यात्रियों की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। #SafeRailways
📖 https://t.co/eKsLpqtAW9 pic.twitter.com/p4MZzlIs4q
READ | Mayawati hails SC's relief for migrants, asks govt to find jobs for them near their homes
On Thursday, May 28, three-judge SC bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MR Shah passed interim directions to ameliorate the problems faced by migrant workers stranded in different states across the country. This development came after a marathon hearing in which the apex court heard Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the counsels of some states, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Indira Jaising. The bench sought specific details to be brought on record by the state governments such as the number of migrant workers awaiting transportation to their native places, plan for transportation, a mechanism for registration, etc. The next hearing of this suo moto petition shall take place on June 5.
READ: Coronavirus Live Updates
READ | 'Last call between PM Modi, US Prez was about HCQ': Sources on Trump's mediation offer