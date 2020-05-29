Mayawati Hails SC's Relief For Migrants, Asks Govt To Find Jobs For Them Near Their Homes

Quick links:
A day after SC's relief for migrant labourers stuck around the country, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati claimed that the real test for the governments would be to find permanent jobs for the labourers around their homes. On Thursday, May 28, three-judge SC bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MR Shah passed interim directions to ameliorate the problems faced by migrant workers stranded in different states across the country.
The BSP leader claimed that the government had been ignoring the suggestion of the BSP to 'ferry migrants for free' by bus or train and that they had finally found relief after being stranded for 66 days. Further, the former UP CM said that the real test for the governments would be to find permanent jobs for the migrants in and around their home states. Mayawati said that the immediate priority of both, the states and the Centre, should be to solve the basic problem of livelihood of the migrant labourers belonging to UP and Bihar.
1.देश में पिछले 66 दिन से लाॅकडाउन के कारण हर प्रकार की उपेक्षा/तिरस्कार से पीड़ित जैसे-तैसे घर लौटने वाले लाखों प्रवासी श्रमिकों के लिए अन्ततः मा. कोर्ट को कहना पड़ा कि रेल/बस से उन्हें फ्री घर भेजने की पूरी जिम्मेदारी सरकार की है। बीएसपी की इस माँग की सरकार अनदेखी करती रही है।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 29, 2020
2.किन्तु खासकर यूपी व बिहार में घर वापसी कर रहे इन बेसहारा लाखों प्रवासी श्रमिकों की रोजी-रोटी की मूलभूत समस्या का समाधान करना केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारों का अब पहला कर्तव्य बनता है। इन्हें इनके घर के आसपास स्थाई रोजगार उपलब्ध कराना ही सरकार की नीयत, नीति व निष्ठा की असली परीक्षा है।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 29, 2020
