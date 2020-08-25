Karnataka Govt To Request Centre For Flood Relief Funds; CM To Visit Delhi Next Week

As the monsoon fury wreaked havoc in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said he would travel to Delhi next week and request the Centre to release funds for flood relief in Belagavi district and the north Karnataka region, said the Chief Minister's office. The state government had earlier requested the Centre to provide additional special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore, other than NDRF norms, to address the situation amid the pandemic.

The office of Chief Minister stated that as of now, Rs 412 crore funds are available for flood management and other emergency work in Belgaum district. The office further apprised that the CM would go to Delhi next week and request for release of the relief fund.

"A meeting of all the legislators will be convened soon and plans will be made to provide adequate relief for the damage done due to the floods and all information will be sent to the Central Government. Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said he would go to Delhi next week and request for release of relief fund," the CMO stated.



"More money will be released immediately if needed. Rs 174 crore is for the construction of houses in the district Similarly, there is plenty of money available in other districts. A total of Rs 488 crore has been released to 44,156 beneficiaries who lost their homes," the CMO further added.

Monsoon Fury in Karnataka

Battered by torrential rains, several parts of Karnataka are facing a flood-like situation for the third consecutive year, putting lives and property at risk. Several districts of the state's coastal, Malnad, and north interior regions are receiving heavy rains and the showers are expected to continue, while there are reports of landslides in hilly areas of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts.

According to the latest data available, at least 12 districts have been affected by floods and rains since August 1, in which 20 people have lost their lives, while three are missing and ss many as 66 animals died. Ninety-two relief camps have been opened across these 12 districts, where 4,485 people are taking shelter. While 385 houses are completely damaged, 7,238 have seen partial damages. Also, agriculture crops in about 89,440 ha and horticulture crops in over 51,803 ha have been affected.

(With Inputs from ANI)