RSS Details Covid Seva: 67k Places, 3.42 Lakh Workers; 50.5 Lakh Ration Kits; 3.2 Cr Meals

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a catastrophic situation across the world, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joined in the relief measures to help the people in India who are stranded at different places across the country or those who are hungry and without food at this time of crisis.

In its relief operations across the country, RSS has deployed over 3,42,000 volunteers to help people in need. The organisation served in over 67,000 locations during the COVID-19 pandemic, donated ration kits to over 50 lakh families and meal packets to over 3 crore people. RSS also donated over 44 lakh face masks to people in need. The RSS also participated in blood donation drives.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh COVID-19 seva till 2 May2020

Places served :67,336

Dedicated Volunteers :3,42,319

Ration kit donated to Families :50,48,088

Meal packets distribution :3,17,12,767

Migrant workers helped in different ways :4,89,824

Blood Donation :22,446

Mask :44,54,555 pic.twitter.com/emQxrQjNJH — RSS (@RSSorg) May 5, 2020

In April, over one lakh people in the city of Mumbai were being served food daily as the organisation engaged in massive relief operations in Mumbai, through its service and environment wing, the Janakalyan Samiti and the Keshav Srushti My Green Society respectively.

The operation named “Annapurna Yojana” was implemented in 24 wards of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wherein around 1.2 lakh people were being served hot cooked meals twice a day through 17 community kitchens.

The BMC collected 40,000 food packets from these kitchens every day to serve its own staff and the medicos and police engaged in emergency services and to serve the homeless, labourers and the migrants.

Also in the last month, the organisation had also been involved in relief operations distributing food packages comprising of essential food ingredients to the needy in the national capital.