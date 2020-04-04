RSS To The Rescue: Sangh Workers Reach Out To The Needy In Delhi In Times Of COVID-19

As India entered day eleven of the lockdown, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday distributed food packages comprising of essential food ingredients to the needy in the national capital. The workers of the organization ever since the central government announced the lockdown have been serving the poor with the essentials. On day 11 they served residents of a remote area in Patel Nagar, New Delhi.

"We have been helping out the needy who have nowhere to go. The people we are serving here today are those who do not have essential documents to avail government sanctioned relief packages. We cater over 200 people every day," an RSS worker told Republic TV.

In a bid to avoid hoarding, the RSS workers made sure to verify the people before providing them with the essentials, hence ensuring that the help reaches the right hands.

"We verify people by asking for a copy of their Aadhaar cards. We make sure that people who are self-sufficient do not misuse our services. We also register the phone numbers of the people who are in dire need of assistance and contact them on a weekly basis to provide them with the basic facilities," he said.

Apart from raw food material, the RSS workers are also distributing soaps, sanitizers and masks.

"During these testing times providing food is not enough, we need to provide basic products which a person would need to combat the novel virus. As it is important to make sure that the virus does not enter such remote areas as it would wreak havoc," the RSS worker added.

Notably, the RSS members while distributing the relief packages made sure that social distancing is observed. They made marks on the ground with adequate distance to ensure that norms issued by the government are followed.

The pandemic is simmering in the nation. The total cases of COVID 19 are inching towards 3000. According to the latest data provided by the central health ministry, the number of active cases in India is 2650. Meanwhile, 183 people who had tested positive in the past have been cured.

The deadly virus so far has claimed 68 lives.

