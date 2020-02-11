Maharashtra: Shocked By Daughter's Love Marriage, 3 Family Members End Life

In a shocking incident, parents and brother of a girl committed suicide on Monday after the girl eloped and married a person from a lower caste. Furthermore, after hearing this shocking incident, the newly-married couple also attempted to commit suicide by jumping into a local river but were rescued by an alert police team as informed by Gadchiroli Police Station officer Shalini Ingole.

The newly-wedded couple has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment and their condition is reported to be stable. The family of the girl attempted to lodge a police complaint against their proposed inter-caste marriage, but both the boy and girl were adults, so no cognisance was taken.

The girl tried to convince her parents

It all started on Saturday when the girl, Pranali Wargantivar suddenly left home without informing anybody and went straight to Markanda village in the district and got married to her beau at a local Shiv Temple on Sunday. As per sources, the girl belongs to an OBC caste whereas the boy belongs to a Scheduled Caste working for a private company. It was reported that the girl tried hard to convince her parents about her well-intentioned marriage but when they failed to relent.

When the Wargantivar family learned of Pranali's marriage on Monday, they initially stopped eating, then left their home to go for a stroll. Around a kilometre away, they came across a farm-well and jumped into it and ended their lives.

Prior to committing suicide, they informed the owner of the rented house of their intentions and instantly disconnected the phone before the owner could attempt to and disconnected the phone before he could attempt to deter them from taking the extreme step. Upon receiving the shocking news, the couple first tried to consume some chemicals and jumped into the Pohar River near Markanda in Chamorshi sub-district, but were saved by a police team.

(Image credits: PTI)