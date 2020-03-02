Sena's Supriya Sule Requests EAM To 'bring Back' Indians Trapped In Iran Due To COVID-19

After Union Health Ministry confirmed a total of five Coronavirus cases in India, Nationalist Congress Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Monday requested External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar to evacuate 34 Individuals from Kolhapur and its surrounding regions who are stuck in Iran.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Sule posted a list of Indians who are stuck in Iran and appealed to the External Affairs Minister to bring them home safely.

Amidst the Corona Virus Crisis 34 Individuals frm Kolhapur and surrounding regions are stuck in Iran Their Names and Passport details are attached

Requesting Hon.@DrSJaishankar Ji to help all the Indians who are stuck abroad to return home safely@MEAIndia@meaMADAD @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/Pd6G7D5iE5 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) March 2, 2020

READ | Health Min Harsh Vardhan confirms 2 more Coronavirus cases, issues fresh travel advisory

Health Minister Confirms 2 More Coronavirus Cases, number of infected reaches 5

Earlier on Monday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had addressed a press conference to inform about India's preparedness to deal with Coronavirus and also confirmed 2 new positive cases of the COVID-19 being reported in Delhi and Telangana respectively.

Informing about a total of 5 cases being reported in India, the Union Minister said, "2 positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi and Telangana. Their travel history is from Italy and Dubai. Total positive cases in India till now is 5."

READ | India confirms 2 Coronavirus cases from Kerala, T'gana as global death toll breaches 3000

Coronavirus outbreak

On March 1, UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the virus. The announcement came soon after WHO upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" – its top level of risk assessment. The WHO has said there is still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.

WHO has called for US$675 million to fund the fight against coronavirus. There is a window of opportunity to contain the spread of the virus if countries take robust measures to detect cases early, isolate and care for patients, and trace contacts.

READ | Third death in France from coronavirus: local sources

READ | Condition of coronavirus-hit man stable: Telangana minister