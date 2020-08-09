Latest News: From Rising Death Toll In Idukki To Sushant's Handwritten Note; Top Stories

Here are the top stories this Sunday evening:

Ashok Gehlot Tells MLAs To 'stand With The Truth'

Five days ahead of reconvening Rajasthan Assembly, CM Ashok Gehlot, on Sunday, wrote to his MLAs appealing them to save democracy by listening to the people's voices. In a three-page letter, Gehlot says that MLAs belonging to any party must stick democratic principles, assuring his government will take care of all constituents be it from BJP, Congress etc. Hoping that his MLAs will stand for the truth, he said one must remember the poll promises made. Gehlot's softened stance towards rebel MLAs including Sachin Pilot, hints at a possible reconciliation between the two warring camps.

Kozhikode Plane Crash: Ex-IAF Officer Captain DV Sathe's Mortal Remains Brought To Mumbai

On Sunday, the mortal remains of Wing Commander (retd) Captain Deepak Sathe, the captain of the Air India aircraft which crashed in Kozhikode were brought to the Air India building in Mumbai. His wife and other family members along with his colleagues have gathered here to pay their tributes. As per sources, the mortal remains of the retired Wing Commander shall be kept in the Bhabha Hospital for two days. The final rites shall be conducted after his elder son returns from the US.

Idukki Landslides Claim 16 More Lives

Continuing its wrath in Kerala, the landslide in Idukki claimed 16 more lives on Sunday as the total death toll due to the natural calamity rose to 42. Idukki District Information Office has released the list of 42 persons who were deceased in Rajamala landslide. 2 NDRF teams consisting of 57 people each, a full unit of Fire and Rescue team. a 50-member team that received special training, 24-member team from Kottayam, and 27-member team from Thiruvananthapuram have been deployed for the search operations.

Ben Stokes To Miss Remaining Tests Against Pakistan

England's stellar all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons. Stokes, who has been instrumental in England's squad, had a dim-lit performance in the first Test at Manchester. The all-rounder will leave the United Kingdom later this week and travel to New Zealand.

Sushant Singh Wrote Sweetest Note For 'Sona Chidiya'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters have been fighting for ‘justice’ for the late actor in the last few days. Being the youngest of five siblings, the strong bond they shared was evident in the manner a little Sushant was pampered, revealed in a throwback photo on Raksha Bandhan. Known for his love for literature, the Chhichhore star used to write letters for his sisters too.

Calling her his ‘Sona Chidiya’ from Sonchiriya (golden bird, one of his last films), Sushant termed his sister the 'keeper of my mother's light', his 'ravishing sister', the 'pauses in my betweens', and more.

