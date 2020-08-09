Idukki Landslide: MoS MEA Nails 'pathetic' Living Conditions Of Workers, Takes Dig At Govt

Visiting the site of the landslide in Idukki district on Sunday, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan took a dig at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala. Terming it as a very tragic incident, he conveyed his condolences to the kin of the deceased. While acknowledging that Kerala is a developed state, he expressed shock at the "pathetic living conditions" of the plantation workers.

He reckoned that this should serve as an "eye-opener" for the government. At the same time, the MoS MEA exuded confidence that the state government shall take urgent efforts in ameliorating the living conditions. The death toll in the landslide rose to 42 after 16 more bodies were recovered earlier in the day.

The Idukki landslide

In an unfortunate incident, extreme rainfall led to a landslide at the Nyamakad estate of the Kannan Devan Hills Plantation Company on Friday. As per reports, at least 30 settlements home to nearly 78 people were buried under the debris. The police, a 50-member special fire force along with a National Disaster Response Force unit stationed in Idukki district jointly mounted rescue and relief operations amid inclement weather.

It is perceived that the area's remoteness, broken communication lines, heavy fog, and uninterrupted rainfall are impacting the rescue and relief operations. Moreover, the Idukki district is particularly vulnerable to landslides. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for the Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Wayanad districts predicting extremely heavy rainfall. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives and asserted that the state government would bear the treatment cost of those injured in the landslide.

Reacting to this tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain at the loss of lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured individuals. He declared that Rs.2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. On the other hand, the injured persons would receive Rs.50,000.

