SUV Driver Crushes Man In A Bid To Flee After Hitting Him In Delhi

In a horrifying incident, an SUV driver in a bid to flee from the scene after colliding with a motorcycle crushed the bike rider to death in East Delhi's Krishna Nagar.

The bike rider was attempting to stop him and the SUV driver ran his vehicle over the victim. The entire incident was captured in a nearby CCTV camera.

A senior police official said that the incident took place on Sunday afternoon, adding that the deceased was identified as Pradeep Bansal. He was returning from a grocery store.

"When he took a turn towards Krishna Nagar his bike was hit by the SUV. Bansal fell down on the road and suffered injuries. The accused driver tried to run away. Bansal tried to stop the driver and grabbed the door of the SUV and hung onto it. The driver accelerated the speed, and drove in a zigzag manner due to which he came under the wheels of SUV and got crushed," said the police official close to the investigation.

The official said that all this happened in broad daylight, the vehicles were passing by but none bothered to intervene.

Later a passerby made a call on the PCR and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Bansal succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment. The police said that a case of rash and negligent driving was lodged in this respect.

Victim's family blames police

The family of the victim has alleged that the police did not do anything to identify the accused. The family alleged that they recovered the CCTV footage and gave it to the police.

"We have identified the car and with the help of its registration number, it was learnt that the car belongs to one Brijender Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad.

A police team was sent to his residence at Ghaziabad to know who was driving the SUV at the time of the incident.

"We refute the claims of the victim's family. We have started our probe. A police team was immediately formed to look into the matter. FIR was lodged under the proper sections of the IPC and necessary steps were taken. Brijender is on the run. He has been summoned by us," said a senior police official.

The police said that further probe in the matter is on and they are hopeful to make an early arrest.

