Tamil Nadu: 21 Feared Dead, Several Injured In Bus-truck Collision In Tirupur

A KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) bus collided head-on with a lorry near the Avinashi town of Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, February 20. As per sources, about 21 people are feared dead. Out of the 48 people travelling on the bus, five were Nepali nationals.

Bus collides with lorry

The KSRTC bus was travelling from Bengaluru in Karnataka to Ernakulam in Kerala. The injured were immediately taken to the Tirupur government hospital. The lorry, which collided with the bus was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway when the mishap occurred at 4.30 am, said the police.

Kerala CMO’s response to the attack

As per sources, Kerala’s CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) has confirmed that all possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur. CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also instructed District Collector of Palakkad to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the accident. Procedures to identify the deceased are in progress.

