Tamil Nadu Extends Support Of Rs 10 Crore To Flood-hit Telangana

In the wake of disaster-level flooding in the state of Telangana, the government of Tamil Nadu has announced a financial support package of Rs 10 crore, for the relief operations, on Monday.

The financial help, which has been extended by the TN government, is another financial help the people of the state would be recieveing after the state CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced a financial assistance package to each and every affected household, which shall be beginning from Tuesday.

"An assistance, of Rs One lakh would be given to all the households, which were disfigured completely, and those homes, which faced partial damage, would be granted Rs 50,000,"added the CM of Telangana.

The state capital, Hyderabad has experienced rains of a level that it has never has, in almost a century , resulting in the sufferings of the people belonging to economically weaker sections, who live in slums. It is the primary responsibility of the government to help them. Hence, we have decided to extend help to each affected household of the poor in low-lying areas, added the CM.

All the Ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly(MLAs),Corporators, Mayors and Deputy Mayors in the state capital have been asked to help poor as their responsibility and participate actively, added KCR.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the CM of Telangana, had also requested the industrialists, business establishments and individuals to extend help to people who have suffered due to heavy floods and rains.

Tamil Nadu CM appreciates measures taken by Telangana CM,extends condolences to the people who have suffered

