Telangana CM KCR Reviews Flood Situation, Instructs Official To Be On High Alert

As Telangana continues to reel under incessant rainfall and floods, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday reviewed the situation and instructed concerned officials to remain on high alert.

"CM KCR reviewed the rain and flood situation at the Pragathi Bhavan and spoke with the Chief Secretary, the Director-General of Police and the Ministers, and ordered the setting up of two control rooms in Hyderabad. He also instructed Ministers to coordinate with the Collectors and police officials on a regular basis," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Karimnagar and Warangal districts have together recorded the highest rainfall and tanks in here are filled to their capacity. Many parts of Khila Warangal district have been flooded after the Chali Vagu stream overflowed following incessant rainfall in the area.

1000 people evacuated

The flood has affected around 500 houses and the low-lying areas around the said districts. More than 1,000 people have been moved to a safer location by rescue operations, and 13 others were rescued from drowning by the Fire Department. All transportation between the towns of Parkal and Bhupalapalli, and Hanamkonda to Mulugu, were halted as rainwater flooded the roads.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Telangana during the next two days," the India Meteorological Department tweeted on Saturday.

Godavari river crosses danger mark

The Godavari river in Telangana crossed the first danger mark on Saturday, flooding into the temple town of Bhadrachalam after several parts of the state witnessed continuous rainfall, said MV Reddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector.

"Due to heavy rains from the past four days, the Godavari river flood level has been rising gradually. At 45 feet, it has crossed the first flood warning level of 43 feet. The people of nearby zones are requested to be vigilant and the sectoral and respective zone authorities should take relief measures in the flood-prone areas," he added.

Reddy also asked the Bhadrachalam sub-collector office to remain alert for calls to the control room numbers for help and advised relief workers to rescue people from flood-hit areas to safer rehabilitation centres. Meanwhile, floodwater accumulated at the Taliperu reservoir forcing the irrigation officials to lift seven gates and releasing 17,626 cusecs of water downstream.

(With inputs from agency)