Railways Issues Statement Detailing Shocking Aurangabad Train Mishap; 16 Labourers Dead

After the mishap of over a dozen migrant workers being mowed down by a goods train, the Ministry of Railways has ordered an inquiry into the shocking incident. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry informed that the injured have been taken to hospital.

During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section

Injureds have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

Inquiry has been ordered — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 8, 2020

Public Relations Officer (PRO), South Central Railway has said that five have survived the incident and have been admitted to the hospital.

"Our loco pilot suddenly informed us about the incident. Five survived from the incident, they are admitted to the hospital. The incident has happened around 5:20 AM. Immediately we informed the same to local police. This happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RFP and local police immediately reached the spot," the PRO said.

An accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RPF and local police are reaching spot to asses the situation. More details awaited: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

The Railways has issued a larger statement, where by the end the fatality count is 15:

"On 08.05.2020 at about 05.22 hrs, loco pilot of Train No.PNV/BTPN-E, Ex. Cherlapalli (loco No. 14091+14095 WDM3A) informed to PCOR/Nanded that 15 to 20 persons were sleeping on the track, out of which 14 persons were run over/died and two persons sustained injuries at KM No.139/4, between Badnapur-Karmad railway stations of Aurangabad Post Jurisdiction of Nanded Division.

It is learnt that the persons run over are labour native of UMARYA & SHAHDOL of Madhya Pradesh working in SRG Company, Jalna of Maharashtra State. As per survivors' version, they left Jalna at 19.00 hrs on 07.05.2020 by walk initially on road (upto Badnapore) and later onto the track towards Aurangabad. After walking for about 36 KMs, they became tiresome and sat on the track for taking some rest and gradually get into deep sleep. 14 persons sat on the track, 02 members adjacent to the track, & 03 members away from track, resulting total 14 persons died and 02 injured (shifted to Govt. hospital, Ghati, AWB of which also one has passed away) and the remaining 03 are alive. DSC/NED, IPF/AWB, Local Police & GRP Aurangabad are at the spot."

As per local authorities' inputs, the death toll has risen to 16.

