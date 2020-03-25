Centre Directs States To Deploy Funds To Build Or Upgrade COVID-ready Medical Facilities

Union Government has asked all the State Governments to deploy fiscal resources for establishing additional medical facilities and expanding and upgrading existing facilities to fight COVID-19.

Govt to provide resources

"The Central Government has asked all the State Governments to deploy fiscal resources for establishing additional medical facilities such as hospitals, clinical labs, isolation wards, expanding & upgrading existing facilities to combat the challenge posed by COVID-19. These facilities need to be well equipped with ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks and drugs to treat the patients," a press release read.

By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19.



No panic buying please.



Please stay indoors.



I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available. https://t.co/bX00az1h7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

In an address to the country on Thursday, PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

He said, "As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break the infection chain of Coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing- stay inside your home."

India has reported more than 550 cases of coronavirus with 11 people losing their lives.

