Maha CM Uddhav Thanks Centre For Accepting Key Demands To Mitigate The Coronavirus Crisis

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked the Central government for accepting his demand of suspending domestic flight operations and extending the date for filing IT returns. Thereafter, he mentioned that some people were complaining that there was still traffic on the road while others flagged alleged harassment while carrying out essential services. At this juncture, he appealed to everyone to understand the gravity of the situation. So far, 107 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the state, besides the death of three individuals.

Maintaining that supply of essential services could not be blocked, he urged people to put a label on their vehicle mentioning the purpose of the travel. Moreover, he stated that help would be provided by dialing 100. Reiterating that there was enough stock of food, he warned against hoarding. Furthermore, Thackeray appreciated NGOs and temples which had come forward to do volunteer services such as blood donation campaign.

I held a meeting regarding food supplies. We have enough supplies. Siddhivinayak and Lalbaugcha Raja have come forward for help: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (file pic) #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/7liqknrKau — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Curfew imposed in Maharashtra

Declared as an epidemic in Maharashtra, gyms, swimming schools, theatres and all education institutions are shut in the state until March 31. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed in all the urban areas of the state from March 23. Thackeray announced a curfew across the state of Maharashtra on Monday amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Essential services such as grocery, milk, medical shops, etc. will remain open. All places of worship were ordered to close down. Moreover, all forms of public transport will not be operational.

He also mentioned that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need to stop domestic flights. In one private vehicle, only the driver along with two passengers will be permitted if they are going out for unavoidable reasons. Furthermore, all the district borders within the state were sealed.

