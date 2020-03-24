Complete Lockdown Imposed In India From March 25: Here Are The Guidelines

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown in the entire country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an order directing the government of India, state governments and Union Territory authorities to take effective measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Complying with this, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order directing all the authorities to implement social distancing measures. This order shall remain in force for a period of 21 days with effect from March 25, 2020.

Here is the MHA order and guidelines:

The salient features of the order

All offices of the government barring for those providing essential services will remain shut. They will function with minimum number of employees. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open and the transport of the people working in this field will be permitted. All commercial establishments and private organizations will be closed. The exemptions include print and electronic media, shops selling essential items, e-delivery of food, medical equipment, banks, petrol pumps etc. The suspension of transport and hospitality services shall continue.

Moreover, legal action can be taken against a person who does not follow the quarantine period prescribed by local health authorities. Incident Commanders appointed by the District Magistrates will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their jurisdictions. An individual violating the containment measures can be proceeded against under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Total lockdown announced

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown in the country. He highlighted the pace at which the novel coronavirus spreads. Citing a report by the World Health Organisation, he mentioned that COVID-19 had rapidly infected people within a matter of days. Moreover, he stated that it is very difficult to stop the spread of COVID-19 once it starts spreading. Thereafter, the PM gave the example of Italy and US who could not control the situation despite having the one of the best healthcare systems in the world.

