UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Chair Meeting On Lockdown Phase 3.0 Today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to hold a review meeting with the COVID management taskforce 'Team 11' on Saturday to discuss the state's current situation amid the extension of lockdown for another 2 weeks. As per sources, the Team 11 meeting is scheduled to be held at the CM's residence at 11 am on Saturday with the task force reviewing the state's situation with regards to COVID in the past 24 hours.

Read: India's Nationwide Lockdown Extended By 2 Weeks Post-May 4 As COVID-19 Cases Soar To 35365

Sources also revealed that a decision will be taken on the red, orange, and green zones as well. The Union Health Ministry has divided all districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance), orange (those neither in green or red zones) and green zones (zero cases for past 21 days).

Read: India's Districts Divided Into Red, Orange And Green Zones; Here's What It Means

Lockdown extended by 2 weeks

In a massive development, the Ministry of Home Affairs has on Friday, has issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. Currently, India has 37336 cases with 1218 deaths.

MHA also reiterated that the activities like plying of cycle rickshaws & auto-rickshaws, taxis & cab aggregators, intra-district & inter-district plying of buses and barber shops, spas and salons will remain prohibited in red zones outside containment zones. Moreover, irrespective of zones, travel by air, rail, metro & inter-state movement by road; running of schools, colleges, & other educational & training/coaching institutions will remain prohibited.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Nationwide Lockdown Extended Till May 17; New Guidelines Issued

Read: PM Modi Chairs Key Meetings With Education, Aviation & Power Sector Ahead Of Lockdown 3.0