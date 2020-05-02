PM Modi Chairs Key Meetings With Education, Aviation & Power Sector Ahead Of Lockdown 3.0

As the Centre prepares for lockdown 3.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and others reviewed the situation of key sectors. India has been under lockdown since March 25 due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The Central government on Friday announced an extension of the lockdown by another two weeks as the number of Coronavirus cases continues to soar across the country with the current tally at 35,365. However, the Home Ministry also announced 'considerable relaxations' along with the extension. The Centre has also distinguished districts across the country into red, orange and green zones to facilitate phase-wise lifting of restrictions.

PM reviewed the civil aviation sector

PM Modi on Friday reviewed the position of the civil aviation sector during the COVID-19 outbreak and decided that the Indian airspace should be effectively used to reduce the flying time of passengers.

The Prime Minister held a comprehensive meeting to review the strategies that could help in making India's civil aviation sector more efficient. "It was decided that the Indian air space should be effectively used in such a manner that the flying time is reduced benefitting the travelling public and also helping the airlines to save costs in close co-operation with the Department of Military Affairs," read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

For the generation of more revenue as well as to bring in more efficiency at the airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been asked to expedite the process of handing over of six more airports on PPP basis, by commencing the tender process within three months It was also decided that all reform initiatives taken by the Civil Aviation Ministry and the organisations under it should proceed in a time-bound manner. The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, the Finance Minister, MoS (Civil Aviation), MoS (Finance) and senior officials of the government. (ANI)

PM Modi chairs meeting with power sector

In the review meeting with the power sector, the Prime Minister underlined the significance of the power sector in propelling the economy amid the Coronavirus pandemic and highlighted the need for effective enforcement of contracts for attracting private investments was discussed. He emphasized the importance of consumer centricity and directed to work towards the goal of supplying 24X7 quality and reliable power to all consumers. Measures for improving viability of distribution companies, including tariff rationalization and timely release of subsidies along with improved governance were also discussed.

PM Modi's review meet with education sector

PM Narendra Modi also held a meeting to deliberate on the issues and reforms required in the education sector including National Education Policy(NEP). Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by the use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels.

The focus was on bringing uniformity in education providing universal access to quality education, improving the quality of elementary education, through a new national curriculum framework that focuses on multi-linguistic, 21st-century skills, integration of sport and art, environmental issues etc. The use and promotion of technology in various modes for education at school and higher levels was discussed. Reforming the higher education scenario by making Indian Education System at par with the highest global standards making education effective, inclusive, contemporary rooted in the Indian culture and ethos.

