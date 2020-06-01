43 Dead Due To Thunderstorm & Lightning In UP; CM Yogi Issues Rs 4 Lakh Ex-gratia For Kin

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences at the loss of life due to lightning and thunderstorm in various districts of the state on May 30, ANI reported on Monday. He has announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each for the kin of the deceased and proper treatment for the injured persons. The Chief Minister has directed the officers to provide relief and help the affected people with the utmost urgency.

43 people lost their lives on May 30

According to the latest report released by the Relief Commissioner’s Office, on May 30, a total of 43 people died in various districts of the state due to thunderstorm and lightning.

Eight deaths were reported from Unnao and five from Kannauj. Officials said that two persons lost their lives, while six were injured in separate incidents of house collapse due to dust storm in Lucknow on Saturday.

SHO of Lalauli police station Pradeep Kumar Yadav said, "On Saturday night dust storm hit Bahua area, in which a kutcha house collapsed over a 55-year-old man leading to his death."

Another incident of house collapse occurred in Kusumbhi village leading to the death of a 60-year-old man. Meanwhile, the meteorological department on Sunday warned that thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by squalls up to 50-60 km/h were very likely at isolated places over the state in the next 24 hours.

READ | Bats suffer brain haemorrhage due to heat wave in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district

READ | Uttar Pradesh issues new guidelines for Unlock 1, divides rural & urban containment zones

No new tax in UP

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government does not intend to impose any new tax to deal with the economic impact of the Coronavirus crisis. Replying to reporters during a virtual press conference, Adityanath said, "We have started our economic activities, and these are moving on rapidly. As compared with the previous month, this month's revenue seems good."

"There is no thought of imposing any separate tax and our focus is to give more relaxation to the public. How to boost industrial activities while following social-distancing norms is our focus," he said.

READ | Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj quarantined after wife tests COVID-19 positive

READ | Over 21 lakh migrant labourers have returned to Uttar Pradesh: Official

(With agency inputs)