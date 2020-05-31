Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj Quarantined After Wife Tests COVID-19 Positive

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj was quarantined after his wife Amrita Rawat tested positive for coronavirus. At least 41 members living at his residence were also quarantined. Their samples have been collected and sent for COVID-19 testing. On Friday, the minister attended a cabinet meeting where Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was also present.

"Amrita Rawat's report has come and she has tested positive for coronavirus. She has been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. Cabinet minister and his staff have been quarantined," District Magistrate Ashish Srivastava told ANI.

READ | DGCA issues advisory for domestic flights to tackle locust swarm threat

COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

According to the recent reports of Saturday, 22 more people in Uttarakhand have tested positive for coronavirus and the state's tally has climbed to 749. Of the 22 new cases, 14 are from Dehradun, 3 from Haridwar and 5 from Nainital. 642 are active cases 102 are recovered patient and 5 deaths have been recorded in the state so far.

READ | Mann Ki Baat: From Atmanirbhar package to Covid battle to Locusts- PM Modi's full address

Centre Extends lockdown

In a massive decision, Centre on Saturday, announced that the nationwide lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

The first phase of the lockdown in the country due to Coronavirus was announced on March 24 for a duration of three weeks. To contain the virus, the government in that phase had only allowed a handful of essential services. The Centre, then extended the lockdown till May 3 but eased a few restrictions. As cases increased, the lockdown was further extended till May 17 but the focus was now given to boost the economy that was severely affected.

READ | Centre extends nationwide Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till June 30

READ | 'Unlock 1' the biggest feature of Covid Lockdown 5.0: All you need to know in 13 points

(With inputs from agency)