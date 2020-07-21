Uttarakhand Villagers Carry Patient On Makeshift Stretcher; Brave Landslide And Cloudburst

Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand witnessed a cloud burst on Monday leading to incessant rainfall in the region leaving 3 dead and 11 missing. However, even amid the lashing rains, the villagers of Munsiyari showcased great courage and humanity after they helped transport one of the patients on a makeshift stretcher braving the landslide and rocky terrains of Pithoragarh.

The road connecting the village to the hospital was blocked due to landslide and rain. Carrying the patient on a stretcher made of wooden logs, the villagers walked through the slippery rocks of the terrain to help the patient reach the hospital.

#WATCH: A patient was carried on a makeshift stretcher made of wooden logs by villagers in Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh to reach the hospital as the road connecting the village to the hospital was blocked due to landslide & rain. #Uttarakhand (20/7) pic.twitter.com/eONc1UBBvR — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, on the pandemic front, the COVID-19 tally in Uttarakhand shot up to 4,515 on Monday after 239 people tested positive the disease. There have been 3,116 recoveries in the state as of date while 36 have migrated out of the state. The death toll in the state stands at 52.

Taking stock of the servicemen who have contracted COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday. PM Modi asked the state government and Army officers to coordinate and ensure proper treatment to soldiers is provided.

