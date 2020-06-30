Vizag Gas Leak: Chandrababu Naidu Slams Andhra CM For 'lack Of Action' Against Companies

Lashing out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government, former chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has said that gas leakages have become 'regular' under the current AP government. While he paid tributes to the people who lost their lives in the gas leak that occurred on Monday night at a pharmaceutical company in Parawada near Visakhapatnam, he also said that it is time to act promptly on erring companies.

This comes as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the accident at Sainar Life Sciences Pharma company and has sought a report on the same.

My heartfelt condolences to the families of the 2 individuals who’ve lost their lives in the gas leak at Sainor Life Sciences in #Vizag. Gas leakages have become a regular feature owing to lack of action and alacrity from the AP Govt. Time to act promptly on erring companies — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) June 30, 2020

Gas leak at pharmaceutical company

On Tuesday, two people were killed and four others were taken ill after Benzene gas leaked at a pharmaceutical company at Parawada near Visakhapatnam, official sources said. The situation was now under control as the leak was restricted to one unit in the Sainor Life Sciences company. The two killed were senior employees of the company, they said.

The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Gajuwaka, with one of them being put on ventilator support, the sources added. District Collector V Vinay Chand and Police Commissioner R K Meena visited the company to take stock of the situation. The cause of the leak that took place in a reactor unit at the plant is yet to be established. The incident comes nearly two months after 11 people were killed and over 1000 taken ill after a gas leak at LG Polymers chemical plant.

