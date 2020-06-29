Vizag: Police Seizes Rs 50 Lakh Cash From Clerk In West Godavari District After Tip-off

A bag filled with cash worth over Rs 50 lakh was recovered at Andhra’s Dwarka bus station from the clerk of a jewellery shop in West Godavari district, the Visakhapatnam police said on Monday.

The police task force received information that a man was carrying a hefty amount of cash in the bag. Upon checking, police seized the cash and arrested the clerk. A total of Rs 50,38,000 was recovered from the bag. The police seized the cash as the motive for carrying so much money was unclear.

The clerk, identified as Narasimha Rao, worked at a jewellry shop in West Godavari district owned by Praveen Kumar Jain. Two town police stations registered the case and further investigation is underway.

Marijuana worth Rs 27.3 lakh seized

In a similar incident, the Vijayawada Task Force police seized a truck carrying 546 kg of marijuana worth Rs 27.3 lakh in Prakash Nagar on Thursday, June 18. Two persons have been arrested in the matter. Among them was the truck owner, Eluvalai Venkatesh (33), the cleaner, and Lokanatham Rajesh (30).

Upon receiving the information from a credible source, police checked the vehicles at Prakash Nagar, which comes in the range of Nunna Police Station of Vijaywada. They found a suspicious truck heading towards Tamil Nadu.

During the inquiry, it was found that marijuana was loaded on the truck at the highway near Yalamanchili in Visakhapatnam. It was being illegally transported to Rayavellore in Tamil Nadu through Andhra’s Vijayawada, police said.

(With agency inputs)

(Image credits: ANI)