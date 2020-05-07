Vizag Gas Leak: President & Vice-President Express Condolences To Families Of Deceased

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed condolences over the gas leak at a private chemical plant in Vizag, Vishakhapatnam. Taking to Twitter, the President of India prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and for the safety of the people. He also added that he is confident of the administration's efforts in controlling the situation.

Meanwhile, expressing condolences, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu stated that he is "deeply distressed" over the loss of lives due to the gas leak.

Gas leak at Vizag plant

At least eight people, including one child, have died while over 200 people were hospitalised after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. District Collector V Vinay Chand said two people were killed due to the Styrene gas leak, while some are in a critical condition. Close to 70 people have been admitted to the King George Hospital after treatment, he said. The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am.

Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. While the officials are still attempting to break open homes to rescue people, dozens of persons are said to be affected by the leak and are complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes. According to RK Meena, Police Commissioner, Vishakapatnam, the impact of the gas leak is said to be around 1-1.5 km but the smell of the styrene gas was felt 2.5km away.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) at 11 AM. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

