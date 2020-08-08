Air India Plane Crash: US Ambassador Ken Juster Extends Condolences To Victims' Families

United States Ambassador to India Ken Juster on Friday expressed his grief over the Air India Express plane accident in Kozhikode. Juster conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased pilots, passengers and said that the victims of the plane crash are in their prayers.

On behalf of the US Mission, we are deeply saddened by the news of the Air India accident in #Kozhikode. The victims and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers: Ken Juster, US Ambassador to India

The US Department of State also extended its condolences to the families of the deceased in the plane accident and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

Our hearts go out to those affected by the plane crash in #Kerala. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured: United States Department of State

Kozhikode Air India crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skidded off the runway and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM on Friday, August 7. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew. Kerala govt has confirmed that a one-year-old boy injured in the crash has succumbed to his wounds at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and is reported to be the youngest casualty in the plane crash.

Following the crash landing of the plane, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

Air India arranges two special relief flights

Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and Flight Safety Depts has reached the accident site to carry out an investigation. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has also reached the site to review the situation.

