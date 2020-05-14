Many Victims From UP, CM Yogi Announces Ex-gratia For Kin Of Guna, Muzaffarnagar Tragedies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of eight migrant labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus, and the deaths of six migrant workers in another mishap on Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway in his own state.

While offering condolences for victims and their families in both accidents, Adityanath announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia each to the next of kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured in both the accidents. Adityanath has directed the state officials to coordinate with the Madhya Pradesh government over the Guna accident.

Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway accident

In a shocking incident, six migrant workers walking on Saharanpur-Muzaffarnagar Highway were mowed down by a State Transport bus on Wednesday night. The workers had been walking to their hometown Gopalganj in Bihar from Punjab amid the coronavirus lockdown. According to news agency ANI, many people are injured and a case has been registered against the bus driver who has been arrested after initially going on the run, with the local police suspecting that he was driving under influence of alcohol.

6 migrant workers who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway killed after a speeding bus ran over them late last night, near Ghalauli check-post. Case registered against unknown bus driver. pic.twitter.com/s81e7gpYkH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 14, 2020

Guna, Madhya Pradesh accident

In another fatal accident, eight migrant labourers were killed and as many as 55 were seriously injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Thursday around 3 am. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Those who died in the incident were going to their native places in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra. The driver of the container truck fled the scene immediately after the collision. The accident took place around 2-3 am.