Trump Considered Unbuttoning Shirt To Reveal Superman Symbol In First Address Since Covid

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday made his first public address after being discharged from hospital where he was treated for COVID-19 infection, assuring his supporters that he felt great. According to a New York Times report published on Saturday, Trump, who contracted the Coronavirus earlier this month, floated an idea to surprise observers by ripping open his button-down shirt to reveal a Superman t-shirt underneath.

'A symbol of strength'

According to the report, “In several phone calls last weekend from the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Mr Trump shared an idea he was considering: When he left the hospital, he wanted to appear frail at first when people saw him, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. But underneath his button-down dress shirt, he would wear a Superman T-shirt, which he would reveal as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer.”

Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania, 50, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. After spending four days at the hospital, he came back to the White House on Monday. "We got a great poll in Florida. We got a great poll in North Carolina. We got a great poll in Nevada. Georgia is looking fantastic. Texas is looking fantastic. We got a great poll in Texas and great polls all over the place," he said in his first public address since returning from the hospital. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is no longer considered a transmission risk to others, the White House Physician has said.

READ | Donald Trump asserts all US troops in Afghanistan will be 'home by Christmas'

READ | Nobel Peace Prize 2020: Will Donald Trump win this year against Greta Thunberg, WHO?

Trumps breaks isolation rules

Trump also broke isolation rules when he returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday, despite his infection with the Coronavirus, reported CNN. The White House said he was briefed on a looming hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and stimulus talks, though Trump himself scrapped talks on additional aid a day earlier. According to CNN, unsatisfied with the temporary office space erected for him in the White House residence, where he was isolated after returning from three days in the hospital, Trump had been itching to return to the Oval Office since Tuesday.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

READ | Donald Trump completes therapy for COVID-19; fit to resume public events: Physician

READ | Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris a 'monster' amid surge in polls for Democrats